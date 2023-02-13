WATCH: Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Cries During Super Bowl LVII National Anthem

Emotion overcame Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Sunday before Super Bowl LVII. Tears streamed down his face during Chris Stapleton‘s rendition of the national anthem.

Cameras captured Sirianni’s raw emotion on Sunday, a feeling many had during Stapleton’s playing of the national anthem. Not only was the song beautiful, but the magnitude of the situation only added greater emotion.

Sirianni is coaching in his first Super Bowl, with a chance to win a ring just two years into his head coaching career. You can understand why he couldn’t hold back the tears.

Everyone tuned into Sunday’s game loved Stapleton’s version of the national anthem. Many said they’d have a similar reaction to Sirianni if they heard it live.

Sirianni wasn’t afraid to show his emotions before kickoff to Super Bowl LVII. His reaction is just another reason why we love sports.

Chris Stapleton Brilliantly Performs National Anthem

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts might be the favorites to win Super Bowl MVP honors, but Chris Stapleton should enter the chat. His performance of the national anthem might be better than anything we see on the field.

Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy Award winner, belted out the Star Spangled Banner before the opening kickoff to Super Bowl LVII. Needless to say, he represented country music beautifully during the performance.

It was one of the best performances of the national anthem in quite some time. Next year’s performer will have their work cut out for them trying to top that.

Along with Stapleton, Babyface performed America the Beautiful prior to kickoff. Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. There’s really something for everyone.

But Stapleton set the bar on Sunday. And he brought out the raw emotion in Nick Sirianni, as well as a lot of folks watching at home.