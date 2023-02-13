WATCH: Eagles RB Boston Scott Stays on the Field To Watch Chiefs Super Bowl Trophy Ceremony

The majority of the Philadelphia Eagles sprinted for the locker room following their 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII Sunday, but not Boston Scott.

Scott, however, had other plans. The Eagles running back stayed behind and watched as the Chiefs hoisted their second Lombardi Trophy in three years.

Boston Scott is just standing there staring at the Kansas City celebration pic.twitter.com/Fjt0jRluH1 — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) February 13, 2023

Though Boston Scott didn’t play a huge role in the game — three carries for eight yards — the loss still hit the fifth-year pro hard. Many fans viewed the moment as reminiscent to the scene that took place during the 2021 AFC Championship Game. Following the Chiefs’ victory over the Buffalo Bills, receiver Stefon Diggs stayed back on the field at Arrowhead Stadium and watched Kansas City’s celebration. The now famous gif was at the front of fans’ minds after watching Scott do the exact same thing.

“This reminds me of Diggs standing there,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Standing there watching KC hold up a trophy never ends well for the player who stands there.”

Questionable Penalty Call at the End of Super Bowl LVII

The game itself was shaping up to be an all-timer with a fantastic finish. Then, one call changed the game, as well as the way the game will be remembered. With the two teams knotted up at 35 and the Chiefs facing a third-and-8 deep inside Philadelphia territory, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed up a prayer to the end zone for receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The pass fell incomplete, however, a flag was on the field. Holding was called on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, who lightly tugged the jersey of Smith-Schuster. The call allowed Kansas City to move the chains and drive the clock down. Kicker Harrison Butker connected on a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to give the Chiefs the victory.

Though fans were furious at the call, Bradberry admitted after the game that officials made the correct call. Smith-Schuster agreed when asked about the call.

“Oh yes, a hundred percent,” Smith-Schuster said. “My route was strike in and then strike back out. I mean, Bradberry is a good player but I feel like the call is gonna be called.”