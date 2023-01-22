WATCH: Eli Manning Hilariously Reacts to Eagles Fans Boos and Double Birds

Eagles fans lived up to their rowdy reputation Saturday night. Eli Manning popped up on the giant video board and the Philadelphia faithful gave the ex-Giants quarterback a most traditional greeting.

They booed Manning and some even flashed the double bird. We’re sure it was all meant with love. Manning smiled through it all. When you own two Super Bowl rings, you can stay above the fan fray. Besides, Manning gave fans the idea.

Mike Garafolo with the NFL Network shared video of the classic Eagles reaction to seeing Eli Manning sitting in a suite at Lincoln Financial Field. Enjoy!

Eli Manning showered with boos and double birds as they show him inter-spliced with former #Eagles in attendance. pic.twitter.com/stpQCCQkHg — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 22, 2023

Eli Manning Started All This On the ManningCast

So we’ve got more of the back stor for this NFL playoff side story. Eli Manning got Eagles fans all stirred up last Monday when he talked about the New York-Philadelphia matchup on the ManningCast.

“I said when I retired that I would never go back to a football game at Philly,” he said. “But I think I have to break my promise [for Giants-Eagles]. I think I have to go there.”

He added: “I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record.”

"I said when I retired that I would never go back to a football game at Philly, but I think I have to break my promise (for Giants-Eagles). I think I have to go there. I can't wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record."- Eli Manning 🏈😂 #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/HzowYLzP0S — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 17, 2023

As Eli Manning came into the city earlier Saturday, he noticed that the Eagles were giving him a big, collective hello. He shared a photo of the billboard, with the comment “this is the nicest thing you have ever said to me.”

This is the nicest thing you have ever said to me. pic.twitter.com/5rlsZRPPL6 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 21, 2023

So see, it was all in good fun. No doubt, Eagle fans were in a celebratory mood all evening. After all, the home team ran away from the Giants, their foe from the NFC East. Top-seeded Philadelphia dominated New York, 38-7, to move onto the NFC championship, Jan. 29. The Eagles will play either the Cowboys or 49ers.

Eli Manning played for the Giants from 2004-19, his entire career. He led the Giants to wins in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI. He earned MVP honors each time. And, Manning also owns all the Giants major passing records. No doubt, he dashed Eagles hopes many times. But Saturday was all about Philadelphia and celebratory double birds.