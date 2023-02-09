WATCH: Eli Manning, Rob Gronkowski Face Off in High Stakes, Hilarious Pickleball Match

To make it to the NFL, you have to be a competitor. That’s certainly true for both Eli Manning and Rob Gronkowski, who had phenomenal NFL careers.

Now, the pair decided to try a new sport together. Manning and Gronkowski played a Pickleball match against one another that was both high stakes and hilarious. The highlights of that match were then posted to the New York Giants’ Twitter.

You can watch the match, here:

In the match, they each got in a fair amount of trash-talking, but Manning led the way there. He also led the way early in the match, forcing Gronkowski to try and come from behind. He did so, with the video ending at match point.

After all, the video was, ultimately, an ad for Eli Manning’s show, Eli’s Extras.

“Tight ends, they’re not real athletes,” said Manning.

This Pickleball match was important, but it wasn’t the biggest game these two ever played before. Super Bowl 46 saw Manning and the New York Giants beat Gronkowski’s New England Patriots in a close game.

Gronkowski got his, though, winning three Super Bowls with New England and another with Tampa Bay.

Rob Gronkowski on How Partying Helped His Career

It’s difficult to be an NFL player, both physically and mentally. However, Gronkowski’s partying actually made him a better player.

“Yes, in ways. I’ve always said that. It was kinda my past, the partying. Everyone’s like ‘Rob, you’re partying too much.’ I just had a good time growing up. I’m from Buffalo … the Bills Mafia, they’re tailgating, they’re jumping off RVs into tables. That’s how I grew up,” Gronkowski said.

“And then I realized, I was telling everyone, it makes me better if I party. I’m a better player out on the field. And then I realized it and I went back, like, how do I party? Well, I’m carrying my friends throughout the bar. I’m holding them up, I’m lifting them. … And I’m dancing the whole time. … Then I realized it translated to the football field.”