WATCH: Erin Andrews Rocks Justin Jefferson’s Bling, Attempts Embarrassing Griddy During Pregame Show

Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews is sporting some fresh bling for the Minnesota Vikings-New York Giants NFC Wild Card game Sunday.

Andrews showed off her “game day glam” prior to kickoff, revealing that it belonged to Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. Andrews went full-on Jefferson impression, giving her best griddy as well. Spoiler — this griddy will not be winning any awards in the future.

Looks like @ErinAndrews got some game day glam 👌 pic.twitter.com/r1sT2OO2P6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 15, 2023

Perhaps Jefferson can provide her some tips after the game on how to griddy properly, though it’ll likely depend on the outcome of the game. The NFC North champion Vikings entered Sunday’s home contest as 2.5-point favorites over the Giants.

Minnesota, however, has some work to do after one half of play. The Giants are clinging to a 17-14 lead, with quarterback Daniel Jones leading the way. Jones has completed 12-of-16 passes for 143 yards and one touchdown. He’s been just as effective on the ground, rushing for 71 yards on 10 carries.

Erin Andrews Continuing to Serve as Fox Sports’ Ace

Andrews is in her 11th year at Fox Sports following her departure from ESPN. She departed ESPN in 2012 after never getting an offer to be part of the coverage of “Monday Night Football.”

“I knew I was never going to get ‘Monday Night Football.’ That role was just never offered to me,” Andrews said in November. “I remember Coach K saying to me, ‘How many Alabama-LSU games are you going to do? When is it time for you to move on?’ And I remember calling Chip Kelly the night that it was announced that I was leaving ESPN… I was just bawling, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’ve made the right decision; I hope I don’t regret this,’ and he’s like, ‘Don’t look back; just look forward.’”