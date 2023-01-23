WATCH: George Kittle’s Hilarious Postgame Interview Shenanigans Go Viral

George Kittle is just out here having fun. The quirky tight end gave one hell of a postgame interview following San Francisco’s win over Dallas in the NFC Divisional Round game on Sunday.

All Kittle had to do was blurt out a goofy giggle to send Twitter into a tizzy. It was a pretty fitting response from one of the most entertaining players in the league?

“You gonna go have fun now?” asked sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Kittle responded with a “hee hee, yes,” before scurring away.

George Kittle goofy as hell pic.twitter.com/08ItTqKjWA — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) January 23, 2023

Talk about TV magic.

Kittle finished Sunday’s game with five catches for 95 yards, including a long of 31. After the 19-12 win, the 49ers will take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.