WATCH: Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Hits the Griddy on Vikings Logo After Big Playoff Win

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has become known for his on-field celebrations during his rookie season in the NFL.

In the closing moments of the Giants’ 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Sunday, Thibodeaux delivered his most famous one yet. As the two teams took to the field to complete the final 1:44 of the game, Thibodeaux went to midfield and hit the griddy on the Vikings’ logo.

100% the best griddy of the day, especially when compared to the one Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews hit prior to kickoff. Thibodeaux has previously faced criticism for his celebrations.

During the Giants’ 38-10 Week 17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Thibodeaux delivered a blindside hit that resulted in quarterback Nick Foles’ injury. As Foles remained down writhing in pain, Thibodeaux began doing fake snow angels on the ground. Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday called the celebration “tasteless.”

“Tasteless from the celebration afterward,” Saturday said the next day. “Just trash. Not a fan of it at all.”

Thibodeaux, meanwhile, claimed he didn’t know Foles was hurt after the play.

“After a sack, you celebrate… I think when I did realize he was hurt, that’s when we started getting up,” Thibodeaux said. “When you are doing the celebration, you are not looking to see who is doing what. I hope he gets well and I hope he is all right.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants Advance in NFL Playoffs

Thibodeaux, New York’s 2022 first-round selection out of Oregon, recorded 3 tackles in the road win — the Giants’ first in the playoffs in 11 years. Quarterback Daniel Jones led the way, completing 24-of-35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He added a team-leading 78 yards on the ground on 17 carries.

Jones became the first quarterback in NFL history to record 300-plus yards passing, two-plus passing touchdowns and 70-plus yards rushing in a playoff game.

“He’s a special player,” Giants running back Saquon Barkley said after the game, via ESPN. “This is where you can create your legacy in the playoffs, and what a way to start it off.”