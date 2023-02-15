WATCH: Herm Edwards Rips His Employer, ESPN for Dallas Cowboys Love Affair

Herm Edwards is bored talking about the Dallas Cowboys. No doubt, he seems angry that ESPN, the network that pays him to talk, always wants him to talk about America’s Team.

ESPN signs the checks. So voila, two days after the Super Bowl, some of the network’s NFL analysts talked about the very early ESPN power rankings for the fall. The Chiefs were a lock for No. 1. But Dallas was placed at No. 6, with lots of time alloted for discussion.

So Herm Edwards launched on the Cowboys. He got more agitated by the second.

“We just have to talk about the Cowboys,” Edwards groused. “Why we even have the Cowboys in the conversation at six, why didn’t we just get seven? How about the Chargers, too. We had to stop with six. We had to talk about the Cowboys.”

Mina Kimes chimed in. “They’re America’s team” she told Edwards, her fellow ESPN panelist.

“This is Stephen A’s list and it’s fluid,” Edwards proclaimed. “It’s always fluid, right. It’s fluid because we’ve got the Cowboys. We’ve always got to talk about the cowboys. I’m tired of the Cowboys!”

Wait, there was more to this Herm Edwards Cowboys tirade. Edwards asked fellow panelist Keyshawn Johnson about his new top five, since he removed San Francisco because of quarterback injury questions.

Johnson told Edwards he moved the Cowboys into the top five. “Stop it. I’m done” Edwards snapped.

So, I think we all know Herm Edwards doesn’t think much about Cowboys hype. And it probably can get a smidge overblown for a team that hasn’t won a Super Bowl since Bill Clinton’s first term as president.

Herm sounds sick of ESPN's love affair with the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/5ChWZSrlza — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 14, 2023

Herm Edwards, If People Watch the Cowboys, They Probably Want to Hear About Them

Although Herm Edwards yearns to talk about other teams, there’s no doubt that people are really, really interested in the Cowboys. How else do you explain the viewership numbers? The late John Facenda, the voice of NFL films, gave the Cowboys the nickname “America’s Team” way back in 1978. At least with viewers, the moniker still holds true.

The Cowboys appeared in four of the top five most viewed games in the 2022 NFL regular season. More than 42 million watched the Cowboys beat the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. Dallas-Green Bay generated 29.2 million. The Christmas Eve contest between Eagles-Cowboys attracted 27.8 million. Vikings-Cowboys finished the top five with 27.7 million.

And sorry, Herm Edwards, the Cowboys popularity also flowed into the playoffs. When Dallas knocked off Tampa at Raymond James Stadium in the wildcard round, 31.2 million watched. It was the biggest audience on ESPN and ABC since the network had the Super Bowl in 2006.

The trend also held when the Cowboys and 49ers faced each other in the divisional rounds. San Fran won, 19-12. And 45.65 million watched the tight game. It was the most watched divisional playoff round game since 2017. That’s when the Packers and Cowboys drew 48.65 million.

So Herm Edwards, we feel ya on constantly talking about the Cowboys. But if so many people flip on their games, it stands to reason they’re interested in hearing about the other stuff. Like power rankings in February.