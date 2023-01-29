WATCH: Jalen Hurts Leads Philadelphia Crowd in Rough Rendition of ‘Fly, Eagles, Fly’

Based on his rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly,” it’s highly unlikely that anyone would be bothered if Jalen Hurts never sang in a public setting again.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback led the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in the singing of the anthem following his team’s 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game Sunday. Now, nobody will deny that Hurts is a hell of a competitor and a bonafide MVP candidate. But singer? Well, let’s just say Hurts is no John Legend — or even in the same vein of the karaoke maestros you see at Applebee’s on Friday nights.

Y-I-K-E-S, though the Philadelphia faithful that stayed appeared to enjoy every minute of it. And why wouldn’t they — Hurts is practically as popular as Rocky Balboa in the town after leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl for the second time in five years.

Hurts, once labeled as a man fighting for his job next season, is now the youngest quarterback in Eagles history to reach a Super Bowl. Hurts didn’t have to wear his MVP cape in this one, completing 15-of-25 passes for 121 yards. He added 39 yards on 11 carries and a score.

“It’s been a lot. I’m not gonna make this about me,” Hurts said after the game. “This city? This is a special city. They deserve everything that’s going on. This is a special city. [But]we got one more. We got one more.”

Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts Lead Eagles to Super Bowl

Hurts’ head coach, Nick Sirianni, joins Doug Pederson as Eagles head coaches to advance to the Super Bowl in their second season.

“Obviously, this is something you dream about as a kid, and all the guys on this team have dreamt about this their entire lives, too,” Sirianni said after the victory. “To do it with a bunch of men who love each other, are connected to each other, would do anything for each other, it’s pretty sweet.

“You see this city and the passion they have for this team. We’re so appreciative of these fans. Look at this place. There’s no place like this in the NFL. It’s a hard-working city, it’s a blue-collar city and we tend to think that’s the kind of team we have.”