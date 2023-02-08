WATCH: Jason and Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl Interview Gets Interrupted by Mom Donna Delivering Cookies

We’re convinced that going forward, the Super Bowl needs a mother’s touch and homemade baked goods. How can you not love Donna Kelce bringing chocolate chip cookies to sons Jason and Travis?

The Kelce family is one of the best Super Bowl topics ever. Jason is the Pro Bowl center for the Philadelphia Eagles. And Travis is the NFL record-setting tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Ed and Donna Kelce raised Jason and Travis in a suburb outside Cleveland, Ohio. Both sons, who are two years apart, played for the Cincinnati Bearcats. And now they’re starting opposite each other in the Super Bowl. They’re the first set of brothers to play against each other in the sport’s biggest game.

Donna dropped by and interrupted a media appearance by Travis and Jason Kelce on Super Bowl Opening Night. But she had a very good reason. She brought them their favorite chocolate chip cookies.

MOMMA KELCE BROUGHT COOKIES 🍪



Watch #SBOpeningNight on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/DIx3o5zT1M pic.twitter.com/8OwsaLQNBI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023

Donna Kelce Wrote ‘Love Mom’ on Cookie Boxes for Sons Travis, Jason

Notice Donna was sporting a red and green jersey with Kelce on the back, but one that featured Jason’s No. 62 and Travis’ 87.

Former Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin was a host of the event. He spotted Donna walking up on stage. Irvin joked: “And it’s just like Mom when she knows her boys have a big battle, she comes bringing gifts.”

Then Irving added “those are cookies that probably got them big and ready for the NFL.” And these were homemade. She made a to-go box for each of her sons. And she wrote their names on the plastic boxes, signing them “Love Mom” with a heart.

Take a glance at the packages. Makes you miss your mother, right? Be sure to call her.

EXCLUSIVE: Dona Kelce’s chocolate chip cookies she made and packed for sons, Jason and Travis, for Super Bowl week: pic.twitter.com/GvMwYYe8ap — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 7, 2023

As soon as the Eagles and Chiefs made the Super Bowl, talk immediately shifted into discussions about all the Kelce family — Travis, Jason and Donna. Husband, Ed, also is in Phoenix for the big game. More than 100,000 fans signed a petition asking for Donna to flip the coin in pre-game, Sunday. She already has the bi-partisan family jersey she can wear.

This is the third Super Bowl for the Kelce family. Jason and the Eagles won a championship for the 2017 season. Then Travis and the Chiefs followed with a victory in 2020. Donna made an appearance on her sons’ New Heights podcast this week to chat about what this game means.

Donna Kelce gives cookies to son’s Jason and Travis. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“The first two Super Bowls, the ones that you [both] were in. It was like tense,” she said. “We wanted you to win so badly. It meant so much to get that one under your belt,”

“This one is just going to be pure joy, pure fun,” Donna said. “How can it get any better than this? It’s going to be — the best day ever. Except for when … both you guys were born, it can’t get any better.”