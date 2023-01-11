WATCH: JJ Watt Brought to Tears After Message From Brother TJ, Wife, Parents, NFL Stars

While JJ Watt won’t be in the NFL any longer, his impact is still important. A recent farewell video sent him into tears while at practice. Watt is going to be riding off into the sunset. However, before that could happen, the Arizona Cardinals put together a video for him.

During his NFL career, JJ Watt terrorized offenses around the league. No. 99 became an icon. It became clear to Watt that he needed to prepare for a new part of his life. Being a dad and raising a family.

The coaches, teammates, opposing players, his own brothers, parents, and more – they all came together for JJ. And he was a blubbering mess because of it.

This is incredible. Really nicely done by Vance and the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/WkskrxgaVA — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 11, 2023

While JJ Watt and his Arizona Cardinals had a rough season, it doesn’t change anything. Watt more than proved himself during his career. He could have chased after a ring but never did.

A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time NFL sacks leader, and a slew of other honors and accolades – that’s what defines JJ Watt.

When Watt came out of nowhere and announced that this would be his last season, people were taken back. No one thought it would come to an end like that. However, looking back it is the only way that it could have happened.

Some look at JJ Watt and see more years in the NFL left. But they will never have to make that decision for themselves. Clearly, Watt has found something more important than football.

JJ Watt Surprised Coaches With Retirement

No one, and I mean, no one, knew that JJ Watt was going to retire. It was Week 17, and Arizona’s last home game. He decided to bring his son along for his first-ever game. Koa James Watt made it to his first game at Watt’s last-ever home game.

Even the coaching staff for the Carindlas were surprised. The announcement was pure and came naturally. It wasn’t forced. No one organized a press conference for an announcement. It was just something that he did.

There is one less Watt brother in the NFL. However, with TJ and Derek, we will still have big plays in the league from this family. JJ Watt is off to retirement, we can’t wait to see what he does next.