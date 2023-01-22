WATCH: Maria Taylor has NSFW Blooper Following Kansas City Chiefs win over Jags

When you’re on TV talking football all the time, you can often make mistakes. Maria Taylor was trying to breakdown the playoff picture but slipped up. That little mistake made for a pretty funny soundbite at the expense of the Kansas City Chiefs. And we know that the internet never forgets.

The NFL Playoffs are moving right along. As we all get ready to witness Super Bowl LVII, the Divisional Round is underway. The Jacksonville Jaguars were unable to upset the Kansas City Chiefs. So, Patrick Mahomes and company are on their way to the AFC Championship.

As for Maria Taylor, it might be more like the Kansas S**tty Chiefs. It just came out a little bit awkward.

We’ll give Maria a bit of a break here. It’s not easy saying Kansas City Chiefs after standing out in the cold for an entire football game. The lips get numb and then you’re just stumbling through your words. We’ve all been there.

This game was major for Kansas City. They had to fight off a surging Jacksonville team. Then they had to deal with having an injured Patrick Mahomes, too.

Maria Taylor Watches Kansas City Overcome Adversity in Win

Maria Taylor and the rest of the NBC crew watched as Kansas City battled through adversity. While the team is well put together and was able to produce offense with Mahomes on the sideline, it sure helps to have the best player in the NFL taking snaps for you.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jags did their best. However, it was clear that the Chiefs were just more talented. This game ended with the Chiefs walking away with the 27-20 win and a little more time to get their quarterback healthy again.