WATCH: Marshawn Lynch Puts His Camera Crew Through Brutal Beach Workout and the Results Are Hilarious

Marshawn Lynch was notorious for his intense beach workouts back in his NFL days. It’s part of why he got tagged with the nickname “Beast Mode.”

But take pity on the men and women who work on Lynch’s crew. He put them through a brutal beach workout. Mere humans don’t do well at sprinting on sand. And now, their pain is going viral. So is Marshawn Lynch’s screams of “DROP.” Take a look at the six-minute clip. But warning, you’ll be hearing DROP in your nightmares. Now, do some pushups, even if there is no sand around you. And you might want to know that this Marshawn Lynch video carries a NSFW warning. Or, if you’re watching from home, it’s best to turn down the audio.

Marshawn Lynch got me crying bruh he dead wrong 🤣🤣🤣🤣



Marshawn put his camera crew through a workout at the beach & they had no idea he was doing this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RaaS7VK52Q — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 26, 2023

Marshawn Lynch Ordered One Person to Swim to Alcatraz

Marshawn Lynch told one of the crew members, who screwed up a drill, to sprint to a faraway sign. (Yes, through the sand). That’s in addition to the pushups. He ordered another to “swim to Alcatraz, mother-fxxxxr.” Lynch asked another crew member if he could do the “Bernie Dance.” Note that the dance was inspired by the dead guy from the classic movie Weekend at Bernie’s. Death could be an outcome.

After a least two crew members wanted to quit, Marshawn mocked them with “Down Goes Frazier.” Yes, he went a little old-school Howard Cosell with his taunts.

He told a very tired crew member to DROP and give him some pushups. The crew member crawled under a tree and kept repeating “I’m going to vomit, man.” Then the guy pondered whether “y’all just going to take pictures of me throwing up? I’m a comedian not an athlete.”

Lynch wasn’t finished. He tasked the mortals to do some up downs. Plus, do some bear crawls, then do them backwards.

Yet Marshawn Lynch was gentle to others. He congratulated one of the women with a big bear hug, telling her “you’re a beast, baby.” That’s the highest sort of compliment from the guy known for the Beast Quake run when he played for the Seahawks.

He gathered up the crew and told them: “Proud of y’all man. Y’all showed a lot of character, a lot of heart, y’all got dirty … (And) y’all … managed to push through. Y’all showed, I wouldn’t say poised, but y’all showed character.”

At the end, one of the men said: “In my head, I had this will be something you’ll never forget. Because this will be the only time in my life that I worked out with Marshawn Lynch. And then about halfway through, I thought this will be a moment I’ll never forget because I’m going to lose control of my bladder and urinate in my pants.”

Marshawn Lynch last played in the NFL in 2019. But it looks like his third attempt at retirement will stick, although he certainly still knows what it takes to be Beast Mode.

Remember how we told you Lynch was infamous for these workouts in the sand? Here he is from back in 2017. The Raiders used to love to publicize their big running back dominating on the sand.