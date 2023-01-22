WATCH: Michael Irvin Gives Dallas Cowboys Pep Talk by Screaming at a Picture of Himself

Are you as fired up for the Dallas Cowboys’ divisional-round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers as Michael Irvin is? The Cowboys legend was ready to run through a wall he was so excited to preview the matchup.

The NFL GameDay set showed a picture of Irvin back in his playing days, where he went on a hilarious rant directed toward himself. He used himself as an example for the pep talk he was about the give the rest of the Cowboys’ stars.

“Boy, you always took care of your business,” Irvin shouted at himself. “I need these dudes to do what you did. Do what you did! You’re a bad boy!”

Watch the video below:

Irvin on the Cowboys’ current stars

He then went down the line, talking about Micah Parsons, then Dak Prescott. Here’s all he had to say:

“This thing was you and (Nick) Bosa going down to the wire for MVP of the defense, you got a one-on-one battle,” Irvin said to Parsons. “He’s the man right now. When you go into this game, make sure you’re the baddest defender on that field. You make sure that he cannot out play you. He hits your quarterback once, you hit his quarterback twice.”

“Dak, come on Dak, all this noise all year after the kind of season you put up, you put the No. 1 offense on the field, also the No. 1 in interceptions,” Irvin said next to Dak Prescott. “We can’t have it here buddy. We need that good Dak playing. I need Super Man in that game… Don’t listen to Kirk tell you, ‘Don’t try to do too much.’ You do too much! That’s what you do, like you did against the GOAT!”

He finished talking to the two running backs — Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard — telling Zeke to make sure he’s more physical than the man in front of him, and for Pollard to keep dancing and doing his thing.

Odd, but effective? We’ll just have to wait and see. Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET in San Francisco live on Fox. The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 46.5, per Vegas Insider.