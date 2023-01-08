WATCH: Multiple Players Ejected From Saints-Panthers Game for Throwing Punches

Multiple players during the New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers Sunday were ejected after a scuffle in the the third quarter.

Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman and Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport were both ejected at the 12:08 mark after the former was stuffed on a run for no gain. The two exchanged words before Davenport threw a swing that grazed Foreman’s helmet. Foreman responded by throwing a closed fist punched at Davenport’s helmet.

D'Onta Foreman (Panthers) and Marcus Davenport (Saints) were both disqualified from today's game for throwing punches at one another 😳pic.twitter.com/ZtkWAoC07g — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 8, 2023

The ejection was a costly one to Foreman, who entered Sunday’s contest with an outside shot at surpassing 1,000 rushing yards on the season. Foreman, thrust into the starting role after the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey, had 846 yards on the ground entering the game. He finished with 67 yards on 12 carries, falling 87 short of 1,000.

Davenport, meanwhile, wrapped up an underwhelming campaign. Looking to build off a career-best 9.0 sacks last season, Davenport racked up just half a sack in 2022.

NFL Fans React to Punches Being Thrown in Saints-Panthers Game

NFL fans watching were left confused as to why both players would throw punches with helmets being worn. Foreman in particular connected clean and likely felt it as the adrenaline wore off.

“W foreman, although his hand prolly hurt more Since he punched pure helmet,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan questioned why anyone would ever throw a closed fist during an NFL game.

“I’ll never understand men who are paid millions of dollars to use their hands punching helmets (which are created to stop much more than a punch) with closed fists,” one fan tweeted. “But…What do I know?”

Others seemed to not be thrilled with the ejections, calling for a new rule to be made.

“We need a new commissioner, new rule:” another fan wrote. “‘If there is 1 player for one team and the other going toward each other & wanting to punch, everyone else separates & let them drop the gloves and punch on. First one to the ground, end of fight and refs separate.’ Okay, hockey rule.”