WATCH: Navy Veteran Gets Surprised With $1,000 Cash, Free Tickets to Super Bowl LVII

A U.S. Navy veteran received the thrill of a lifetime over Super Bowl weekend. He was gifted the opportunity to go to Sunday’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. His reaction to learning the news was absolutely priceless.

The veteran, Warren, was surprised by social media star Zach Dereniowski with $1,000 cash and free tickets to Super Bowl LVII. Warren had just purchased some groceries to watch Sunday’s game from his home when he was got off guard by Dereniowski.

The video, shared below, will have everyone reaching for the tissues:

Some wholesome Super Bowl content to start the week off right.



Thank you for your service! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SEwHaHGS8V — Outsider (@outsider) February 13, 2023

“Oh my God,” Warren said. “I’m going to the game! Oh my God! Oh, man! I’m crying!”

After the heart-warming moment, the video fast forwards to Sunday’s game. Warren is wearing a Patrick Mahomes jersey and belts out a “Go Chiefs!”

Warren also says in the video, “I will never, ever, ever, ever forget this day.”

Without question, this moment from Super Bowl weekend gave us all the feels. It’s why we love sports and shows how they continue to impact the lives of so many people.

Patrick Mahomes Loves Every Second of Veteran’s Super Bowl Ticket Surprise

Patrick Mahomes had quite a bit on his plate before and during Super Bowl LVII. So, he didn’t catch wind of the awesome Super Bowl surprise until Monday morning.

When the NFL’s MVP did see the video, though, he loved every second of it. He chimed in with his own comment on Twitter after seeing the touching moment.

“This is what it’s all about man,” Mahomes said.

Warren got to witness Mahomes in peak form at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. The quarterback completed 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He also picked up 44 yards on the ground in the 38-35 win over the Eagles.

Mahomes added a second Super Bowl ring to his pair of league MVP awards on Sunday. Not too shabby for the 27-year-old gunslinger.