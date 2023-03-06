WATCH: NFL Network Graphics Guy Takes a Tumble Running 40-Yard Dash at the Combine

So you think running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine is easy? Well, it’s not. And if you don’t believe us, just ask the NFL Network graphics guy, who’s made the rounds on social media after face-planting during his sprint.

Each year, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen takes part in the 40-yard dash to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year, he raced one of the network’s graphics guys, and it took a turn for the worse.

At about the 20-yard line, the graphics guy lost his balance and landed face-first.

It’s an unfortunate circumstance, because the NFL Network employee had been outpacing Eisen. But keeping balance is an important aspect to running the 40-yard dash. So, better luck next time.

Let this be a reminder to all of us that, just because you think you can do something a professional athlete does, there’s a chance you can’t.

Chicago Bears Introduce Bar Games to NFL Combine

Looking for something the “every man” might be a little better at conquering during the NFL Scouting Combine? Hit up the Chicago Bears, which introduced some bar games to this year’s event.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus talked with NFL Network about finding the competitiveness in players at the combine. How are they doing it? Darts and putt-putt.

“We talk about it all the time, I think some of the best players in this league, they’re passionate about football. And we want to see that come out of them. We want to see the competitive side come out of them,” Poles said.

“So, we were talking before we got here and (Eberflus) was like, ‘What can we do to loosen the guys up? See what kind of competitive juice to them?’ We decided on darts and putt-putt.”

Now that sounds like something we can all do, right? It’s at least a more level playing field when it comes to workouts and drills at the NFL Combine.