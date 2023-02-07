WATCH: Nick Sirianni Gives Straight Answer to Ridiculous Super Bowl Question

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had every right to break character and cut a shoot promo on a reporter who asked him if Super Bowl LVII was a must-win game.

And nobody would have blamed him.

Instead, however, Sirianni answered the question straight up. A rather short response, yes, but the second-year head coach managed to keep his cool at one of the more perplexing questions you’ll ever hear.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni was asked if the Super Bowl is “a must-win game.”



He somehow kept a straight face and replied: “Yeah.”



pic.twitter.com/vVPpY6BhBR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2023

“Yeah,” Sirianni responded with a blank stare before fielding the next question at Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night in Glendale, Arizona.

Just to clear up any confusion: there are zero NFL games scheduled to take place following Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Zero. So, yes, Sunday’s matchup is as must-win as it gets.

But wait, there’s more! Because of course there is, it’s Super Bowl Opening Night! It appears a different reporter wanted to one-up his colleague, asking Sirianni an even more bizarre question during the media session.

“Nick Sirianni was asked who on the Eagles he wouldn’t let his daughter date,” Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports wrote. “‘My daughter is five years old.'” Good to have Super Bowl Media Day back at full throttle!”

Nick Sirianni Carrying Massive Chip On His Shoulder

Prior to the scrum with the national media, Sirianni answered far more serious questions in an interview with ESPN. Sunday’s matchup is a personal one for Sirianni, who spent four seasons on the Chiefs’ coaching staff (2009-12). That is, however, until the Chiefs brought in Andy Reid as head coach in 2013.

Reid did not retain Sirianni on his coaching staff, leading to the 41-year-old beginning a new journey with the Los Angeles Chargers and later the Indianapolis Colts. Sirianni now finds himself in the Super Bowl going to head-to-head against the man who let him go a decade ago.

“Do you always have this little chip on your shoulder? Sure, yeah, you do,” Sirianni said. “But that’s who I am as a coach and as a person — I want to make sure I’m working my butt off to get as good as I possibly can. And sure, you hold on to some of those things.”