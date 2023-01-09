WATCH: Packers’ Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions’ Trainer

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker made a bone-headed move during Sunday Night Football, leading to his ejection. It was completely unnecessary, too.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Packers and Lions, a member of the Detroit training staff came onto the field to tend to an injured player. The trainer attempted to squeeze by Walker and assist the player on the field.

Walker then shoved the trainer … and then got tossed from the contest. Not the smartest of moves by the rookie linebacker. Even play-by-play man Mike Tirico called it, “ridiculous.”

Don’t shove the training staff wtf pic.twitter.com/ZhSh9E1dTe — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 9, 2023

Walker noticed that it wasn’t an opposing player and shoved the training staff member anyway. It was an insanely dumb move, especially at a pivotal stage in the game.

That was most certainly a rookie move. Hopefully, Walker learns from that critical mistake.

Green Bay Packers Had Multiple Dumb Penalties

Green Bay’s 20-16 loss to Detroit marked a disappointing end to a disappointing season. Not to overuse the term here, but the Packers also endured some disappointing penalties.

As if Quay Walker shoving an athletic trainer wasn’t enough, Green Bay cornerback Rasul Douglas was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty right before halftime. It moved the Lions 15 yards closer on a field goal attempt, which proved to be pivotal.

When the Lions lined up for the field goal try, the officials whistled the play dead before the snap. Douglas then walked up to Detroit’s center and smacked the ball away, in one of the most bizarre maneuvers in the NFL this season.

Green Bay received a 15-yard penalty and Detroit converted the field goal.

Considering the Lions won by four points, that field goal proved to be a pretty big play in the game. So, two dumb penalties might’ve cost the Packers their season finale on Sunday Night Football.