WATCH: Panthers Coach Josh McCown Might Have Just Spoiled Carolina’s First Overall Pick

The Carolina Panthers had 11 members of their organization in Columbus to take in Ohio State’s pro day Wednesday.

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to Carolina, was obviously of interest to the Panthers’ brass. So much, in fact, that a member of the coaching staff might’ve spoiled the pick with still over a month to go before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Panthers quarterbacks coach Josh McCown conversed with Stroud after his throwing performance. McCown may have not realized that the cameras were rolling, monitoring every word uttered between he and Stroud. As the two wrapped up their brief conversation, McCown appeared to tip the Panthers’ hand of which way the franchise is leaning.

Did #Panthers coach Josh McCown tell CJ Stroud: “Maybe when you live in Charlotte we’ll find a court.” ?



“Maybe when you live in Charlotte we’ll find a court,” McCown told Stroud.

Stroud was impressive in two seasons at Ohio State. In 25 games, he threw for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 69.3% passing. He added 80 carries for 136 yards and a score on the ground. Stroud led the Buckeyes to the Rose Bowl in 2021 and Peach Bowl in 2022.

Following his workout, Stroud said he appreciated seeing so many of the Panthers’ organization in attendance.

“Appreciate them coming out, man. It means a lot,” Stroud said. “Definitely just trying to show what I can do, showcase my talent—my God-given talent—and give it all to him. All glory to Jesus Christ.”

C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young for Panthers?

The Panthers will likely decide between Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young. Ahead of the Crimson Tide’s pro day Thursday, the Panthers took a jet from Columbus to Tuscaloosa to have dinner with the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. Young posted a 23-4 record in 27 starts at Alabama and threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns. He added 162 yards and seven scores on the ground.

Questions, however, remain about Young’s size. With Young standing in at 5-foot-10, first-year head coach Frank Reich was asked Monday if Young’s frame would impact his evaluation.

“We’re, first and foremost, just looking for playmakers,” Reich said, via Panthers Wire. “You look at everything. Every trait that a guy has, and you weigh it. Right? You weigh it. The thing is—if there’s 10 categories that you look at in a quarterback, or any player for that matter, the real question is not how to evaluate each of those categories. A big part of the question is how much are you gonna weigh each of those categories.

“So, everything’s a factor. But, ultimately, it really comes down to being a playmaker. Being a guy who can make plays all over the field and that happens a lot of different ways.”