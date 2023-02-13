WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Appears to Re-aggravate Ankle Injury During Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to re-aggravate his high-ankle sprain during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII Sunday.

With the Chiefs facing a third-and-15 inside their own territory, Patrick Mahomes was flushed out of the pocket by the Philadelphia Eagles’ front. Running for the first down marker, Mahomes’ was brought to the ground by Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards. Mahomes’ ankle rolled underneath him, and the newly-named NFL MVP was slow to get up. Once he arose to his feet, Mahomes hobbled off the field in pain.

Patrick Mahomes limps off the field after getting tackled.



As trainers checked on Mahomes, backup quarterback Chad Henne began warming up on the sideline. The Chiefs’ offense never saw the field for the remaining 1:33 of the first half, with Philadelphia holding possession. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott connected on a 35-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 24-14 lead after 30 minutes of play.

Patrick Mahomes jogged off the field and into the locker room. FOX cameras showed him walking without a noticeable limp heading down the tunnel. Needless to say, the Chiefs’ chances of overcoming the 10-point deficit is riding on the availability of their superstar quarterback.

Mahomes led the Chiefs onto field to begin the second half. A few plays into the drive, Mahomes showed his mobility is still there — a great sign for Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes Nursing High Ankle Sprain Heading into Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle 22 days ago during the AFC Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the condition of his ankle had been the talk leading up to the Super Bowl, Mahomes had insisted it wouldn’t be an issue.

“You won’t know exactly how it is until you get to game day,” Mahomes said this week, via ESPN. “I mean, I definitely move around better than I was moving last week or two weeks ago. So, it’s just trying to continue to get the treatment and the rehab and get it as close to 100% and then rely on some adrenaline to let me do a little bit extra when I’m on the field.”