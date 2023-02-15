WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Gifts Fan Lombardi Trophy During Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was lit during the team’s Super Bowl parade in downtown Kansas City Wednesday.

Just how lit, you ask? Apparently just enough Coors Lights deep to accidentally (we think) give away the most prized possession in all of sports. Mahomes hopped off the team float to take selfies with passionate Chiefs fans. Lombardi Trophy in hand and WWE Championship belt around his waist, the two-time Super Bowl champion left one of those items behind.

Believe it or not, it was the former — Mahomes gifted a fan the Lombardi Trophy and walked away, seemingly unknowing of what he had done.

The Lombardi gets another moment at the parade 🏆



Now, if the fan was smart, he would have bolted on outta there and kept a low-profile going forward. That likely wasn’t the case with plenty of security around the hobbled Mahomes to retrieve the trophy.

As one fan put it, Mahomes isn’t too concerned with giving away the Lombardi Trophy. He’ll simply win it again next season.

“Damn Mahomes just gave away the Lombardi like ‘it’s okay I’ll get another one next year'”

Patrick Mahomes Celebrates After Gutsy Super Bowl Performance

Mahomes certainly has every right to celebrate following the Super Bowl LVII triumph. The 27-year-old now has two Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVP’s, two regular season MVP’s and five consecutive 12-win-plus seasons. He joins Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history to win multiple regular season MVP’s and Super Bowls.

In the win over Philadelphia, Mahomes completed 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He added six carries for 44 yards playing through a high ankle sprain.

“We just challenged each other, man, to leave everything out there, and I don’t wanna say we played tight in the first half, but you didn’t see that same joy that we play with,” Mahomes said after the game. “And I wanted guys to just know that everything we worked for is for this moment. You have to enjoy this moment. You can’t let the moment overtake you.

“And I thought the guys did that in the second half and they fought to the very end. That’s all you can ask. These guys leave everything they have on the football field.”