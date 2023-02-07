WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Gives Hilarious Response on Rihanna Performing

In six days, pop artist and music icon Rihanna will take the stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

For the 70,000 plus in attendance and the millions watching at home, Rihanna’s performance is a highly-anticipated spectacle. The players involved are excited as well, though they won’t be able to take in her historic performance. Asked at Super Bowl Opening Night Monday about Rihanna performing the Halftime Show, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said it’s “gonna be a great show.”

“Rihanna’s gonna be great,” Mahomes said. “I’m perfect with Rihanna doing it. I’m not gonna be able to watch it, but a lot of my family members are super excited for Rihanna to go out there. I think they were more excited for that than the Super Bowl, so it’ll be a great show.”

Wondering what would happen if Mahomes or any other Chiefs players wandered out of the locker room to see Rihanna? Mahomes had an answer for that as well, courtesy of his head coach, Andy Reid.

“Coach Reid said if we go out there, just keep walking,” Mahomes said.

Though not exactly groundbreaking, Rihanna will go onstage without any Chiefs watching on.

Rihanna Preparing for Historic Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

The NFL announced Rihanna as the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performer on Sept. 25. Rihanna, 34, is the second-highest-selling female artist of all-time. She has earned 14 No. 1s in her career and is a nine-time Grammy Award winner.

She has not yet revealed if any guests will accompany her for the 12-minute set.

“Twelve minutes? You could actually do that by yourself, but it’s one of those things where you can decorate it however you want,” she said in November. “So whether I choose to do it for myself or whether I choose to bring some of my peers on, it’s… I don’t know what I’m gonna do yet. It’s gonna be great either way.”