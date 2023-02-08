WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Responds to Grilling about his ‘Kermit’ Voice

Patrick Mahomes is well aware of what we’ve all noticed about his voice. Yes, it sounds a bit like Kermit the Frog. Yes, it sounds like he needs to kick a smoking habit.

Asked about it at Super Bowl media day, the star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gave an insightful, inspirational response to something that’s made him a target for people making fun as long as he can remember. In short, he’s used to it — and he’s seemingly grown to appreciate it, too.

“People have made fun of my voice for my entire life. So I’ve gotten used to it. It’s the joke that keeps giving,” Mahomes said. “I’ve heard it all. I’ve heard the Kermit the Frog, the smoking cigarettes, whatever it is. But it’s unique. So maybe I’ll get a deal from that and having that unique voice.”

Granted, it’s probably fairer game to poke fun at Mahomes for his voice now, given the Super Bowl ring, MVP honors, multi-million dollar contract and NFL stardom. But regardless, it’s impressive how Mahomes has turned something a lot of people would be self-conscious about into something worth celebrating.

Patrick Mahomes Makes Wild Super Bowl Bet With Cooper Manning

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a lot riding on the Super Bowl — and we’re not talking about NFL glory, here. If Kansas City tops the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes will chug a beer from some of Cooper Manning’s footwear.

Specifically, Mahomes promised to chug a Coors Light via one of Manning’s boots. He did make Manning promise to wash his socks beforehand.

Now, Mahomes is no stranger to guzzling some suds — he basically poured a beer down his throat during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade after they defeated the 49ers in 2020.

Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer out of Cooper Manning's boot if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl 🤣



Watch #SBOpeningNight on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/DIx3o5zT1M pic.twitter.com/WiI1xnKVc9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023

And he and Manning still wouldn’t be the first sportsmen to celebrate by imbibing some drinks via footwear. Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo, an Australian and fan favorite, made a tradition of “shoeys” when he stood on the podium, taking off one of his race boots — fresh off several hours in a sweaty F1 cockpit — only to chug some champagne out of it. He’s even gotten other drivers and some commentators to get in on the tradition.

Now, thanks to a Manning brother, we’ll be getting an NFL “shoey” — arguably a history-making one — if the Chiefs win on Sunday evening.