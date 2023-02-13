WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Shares Heartwarming Moment With Dad After Winning the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes embraced his biggest fan following the 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII Sunday.

That, of course, would be his father, Pat Mahomes Sr. The elder Mahomes made his way onto the field following the conclusion of the game to celebrate alongside his son.

“I ain’t never seen anything like you,” Mahomes Sr. said. “You different.”

“Different” is precisely the term he used to describe Mahomes while speaking with FS1‘s Emmanuel Acho after the game.

“Don’t ever doubt 15, I made him different,” Mahomes Sr. said. “And I ain’t smoking on them Joe Burrow’s I’m smoking on them Philly Blunts.”

Mahomes, 27, is certainly in a tier above the rest of the NFL after just five seasons in the league. Mahomes has two Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVP’s, two regular season MVP’s and five consecutive 12-win-plus seasons. In the win over Philadelphia, Mahomes completed 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He added six carries for 44 yards playing through a high ankle sprain.

“He wants to be the greatest player ever,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game Sunday, via ESPN. “And he does it humbly. He does the work. And then when it’s time for the players around him to raise their game, he helps them do that.”

Patrick Mahomes Puts On Gutsy Performance

Sunday’s performance was perhaps the most impressive of Mahomes’ career considering the injury. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense also went up against one of the league’s most heralded defenses which led the league this season with 70 sacks. The Chiefs ran 53 plays on offense and allowed zero sacks and didn’t turn the ball over.

“We just challenged each other, man, to leave everything out there, and I don’t wanna say we played tight in the first half, but you didn’t see that same joy that we play with,” Mahomes said. “And I wanted guys to just know that everything we worked for is for this moment. You have to enjoy this moment. You can’t let the moment overtake you.

“And I thought the guys did that in the second half and they fought to the very end. That’s all you can ask. These guys leave everything they have on the football field.”