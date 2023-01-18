WATCH: Peyton Manning Torching Kicker Mike Vanderjagt in 2003 Goes Viral After ManningCast Roast of Brett Maher

When Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed his third extra point attempt in Monday’s NFC Wild Card game against Tampa Bay, everyone got a kick out of Peyton Manning’s reaction. The legendary NFL quarterback was ruthless in his comments during ESPN’s “ManningCast.” It reminded a lot of folks of a little tirade from 20 years earlier.

In 2003, Manning lit into then-Colts kicker Mike Vanderjagt for running his mouth. The kicker said that the then-Indianapolis QB lacked true leadership qualities.

When word got back to Manning, he eviscerated Vanderjagt on live television. He called the kicker an “idiot” multiple times.

The moment Peyton Manning’s disdain for kickers was born pic.twitter.com/yfmAW1UMy4 — zach ragan (@zachtnt) January 17, 2023

“Here we are, I’m out at my third Pro Bowl, I’m about to go in and throw a touchdown to Jerry Rice, we’re honoring the Hall of Fame, and we’re talking about our idiot kicker who got liquored up and ran his mouth off,” Manning said.

“The sad thing is, he’s a good kicker. He’s a good kicker. But he’s an idiot.”

That’s an all-time moment from an all-time player. So, perhaps when Manning saw Maher miss that third extra point, he had flashbacks of his interactions with Vanderjagt.

Peyton Manning’s Reaction to Missed PATs Goes Viral

The final ManningCast of the NFL season was a good one. These productions are always really solid, but Peyton Manning’s live reaction to the bizarre extra-point problems set this one apart.

In the first half, Maher missed each of his first three extra-point tries. After the third, Manning absolutely exploded.

“You’ve got to be kidding me. Why are we kicking?” Manning asked. “Can you cut a guy at halftime of a playoff game?”

Believe it or not, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was equally unhappy. He had an NSFW message for the staff following that third missed attempt.

Maher then proceeded to miss a fourth PAT try in the second half. However, Manning just laughed that one off. Fortunately, the kicker was able to put one through the uprights when the Cowboys scored their fifth touchdown of the game.

Dallas defeated Tampa Bay 31-14.