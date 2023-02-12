WATCH: Philadelphia Eagles Fans Flip Car Before the Super Bowl Even Kicks Off

Eagles fans, promise you’ll never change. You’ve earned the rep as the rowdiest crowd in the NFL. And Sunday’s pre-game Super Bowl party keeps things as they should be.

Yes, Eagles fans already flipped at least one car. Cause it’s a Philly thing. And we’re still more than an hour away from kickoff at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix. Imagine what may happen when the Fly Eagles Fly bunch consumes more adult beverages.

We take you to a street party somewhere in the City of Brotherly Love. The silver sedan never stood a chance. Once the fans flipped it, they looked like giant ants as they swarmed the car to use it as a stage for their jumping up and down.

Party on, Philly.

This city is ready to win a championship @BarstoolTU pic.twitter.com/RJlviv8A5P — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) February 12, 2023

Philadelphia police already are prepared for a giant celebration that could quickly go off the rails. It’s no knock on Philly. Rather, these Eagles fans tend to get out of control when they’re supporting their Eagles. They love to climb light poles, even when the cops have greased them to keep people away. In fact, they’ll climb on most anything, whether it’s a hotel awning or the roof covering a bus shelter. Workers placed plywood in these shelters to give them better support for whatever happens tonight, good or bad.

And bless all those fans. They’re also involving Eagles in other kinds of events. Take note of this bride who decided to adorn her wedding dress with Eagle logos. Green is always a great color for a wedding.