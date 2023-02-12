WATCH: Philadelphia Police Grease Street Poles Ahead of Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia police are ready should the Philadelphia Eagles be crowned Super Bowl LVII champions late Sunday night.

An Eagles victory over the Kansas City Chiefs would be the franchise’s second Super Bowl in the the last five years, meaning an epic celebration would be in store for the citizens of Philadelphia. Ahead of the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, police have been seen greasing light poles in the downtown area to prevent fans from climbing them.

Such a practice is needed to tame the Philadelphia faithful, though the success rate hasn’t been high. As recent as two weeks ago, greasing the light poles didn’t stop Eagles fans from making their way up.

Following the 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, multiple fans fought through the greased poles to climb them. Others unable to get through the grease found additional ways to wreak havoc. Several Eagles fans standing on top of a bus stop roof suddenly plunged to the ground after the structure gave way.

As one fan said on Twitter, preparation is important in attempting to control a fanbase as passionate as Philadelphia’s.

“Preparation is key when you are dealing with a fan base that would put their life on the line for their favorite team,” the fan wrote.

Eagles Fans Prepared to Party Following Potential Super Bowl LVII Victory

Unfortunately for Philadelphia police, the plan to grease the poles has the potential to backfire. As Eagles fans have been notified of the plan, many have said they simply don’t care. One fan told NPR this week that they view it as a “challenge.”

“When we hear they’re greasing the poles, we hear that as a challenge,” the fan said. “Like ‘Grease them jawns, we’re going to come climb them,'”

Of course, this could all be for naught if Kansas City pulls off the upset. The Chiefs are participating in their third Super Bowl in five years. Quarterback and 2022 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is looking for the second Lombardi Trophy of his young career.