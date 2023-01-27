WATCH: Raiders lineman Maxx Crosby Destroys Basketball Players in Pick Up Game

Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is one of the more underrated freak athletes in the NFL — as if 12.5 sacks was underrated. But be there no doubt of Crosby’s quick-twitch credentials after this video of him playing some pickup basketball emerged.

On a court with mere mortals, the the 6-foot-5, 250 pound NFL star looked ready for an NBA contract. Rebounds? No trouble. Running in transition? Faster than these guys.

Oh, and plenty of dunks.

Granted, a few were wide open. But some others, like that poster, were not just freebies for Crosby. But then again, who is really going to take a charge for that man, an NFL star, in a pickup basketball game?

Ravens Star Marlon Humphrey Gets Torched For Terrible Pizza Take

People don’t joke around when it comes to their takes on food. Regardless of what you do or don’t like, everyone has an opinion on what’s good and what’s not when it comes to taste buds.

However, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey managed to tick off a majority of people with a tweet on Wednesday. To him, he said he doesn’t ‘understand pizza lovers’ and believes there’s ‘no such thing as “the best pizza spot”‘.

I just don’t understand Pizza lovers. It’s all the same. No such thing as the “best pizza spot” blah blah — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) January 25, 2023

Well, this tweet then went about well as you would expect on the Internet. After the 26-year old out of Alabama dissed one of the world’s most universally loved foods, he earned quite the run of responses in his Twitter replies.

Damn it, Marlo, you’re really gonna make me break out the meme again? pic.twitter.com/oJc2VoS0mW — KMack Sports (@KMackSports) January 25, 2023

There’s not much the general public can agree on as a majority. However, food, specifically pizza, will get some people up in arms and do it quickly. Regardless of whether he was trolling or not, this will be one take Humphrey will have to live with as pizza lovers unite and enjoy their slices without him.