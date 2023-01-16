WATCH: Ravens HC John Harbaugh Has Incredibly Awkward Sideline Interview With Melissa Stark

Sometimes, it’s best not to do sideline interviews with head coaches during an NFL playoff game. We give you John Harbaugh.

Melissa Stark caught Harbaugh after the first quarter of the Ravens game against the Bengals. Baltimore wasn’t moving the ball well. And the defense was having issues shutting down Cincy quarterback Joe Burrow.

Stark asked him about a defensive penalty. Officials tagged Marcus Peters with taunting. Did his team lack discipline? What say you, John Harbaugh?

“We’ll be fine, our guys will be fine,” the coach said, before veering into comfortable coach-speak territory. “It’s going to be a hard fought game out here, we’re going to play a good game.”

What about a change at quarterback?

“We’ll just see how the game goes, OK,” Harbaugh replied. Then a long pause. “Thanks.”

John Harbaugh hated every second of this sideline interview pic.twitter.com/DyitQ9Lmhp — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 16, 2023

We’re betting Harbaugh settled down some in the second quarter. The Bengals took a 9-0 lead a play after Harbaugh gave such a pained response.

But then the offense found some success. Note that John Harbaugh can’t use injured quarterback Lamar Jackson. So he’s trying to will Tyler Huntley to some playoff success. And the offense eventually caught fire. Huntley and tailback J.K. Dobbins combined for a 7-yard TD pass. Justin Tucker kicked the extra point to trim the lead to 9-7.

The Ravens went ahead 10-9 thanks to Tucker just as the first half ended. John Harbaugh, you can take a breath.