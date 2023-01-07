WATCH: Rex Ryan Gets Emotional Talking About Damar Hamlin

Rex Ryan tried to fight back tears when talking about Damar Hamlin during a special edition of ESPN’s NFL Countdown on Saturday. But when he spoke about the 24-year-old waking up after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday, the former head coach became very emotional.

Ryan fought through his tears to call Hamlin a “legend” and a “fighter” after overcoming the horrific circumstances that unfolded during Monday Night Football. The clip will make anyone emotional.

“When he came out — ‘Did we win?'” Ryan said, talking about Hamlin’s first question to doctors after waking up. “We needed that. As fans, we needed it. I mean, this guy is a legend. A legend. You talk about a fighter? Dang right he’s a fighter. He’s a dang legend.

“Thank you. I needed it — as a dad, and as a coach and as a fan of this game.”

Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen thanked the team’s medical personnel for saving Hamlin’s life.

“I want to thank our training staff for going out there, not knowing what’s going on, but going through a checklist … saving his life,” Allen said. “Being on that field, you lose sleep. You hurt for your brother. A lot of shared grief.

“Getting updates, getting positive updates, eases so much of that pain and that tension that you feel.”

The past few days have been incredibly emotional for the NFL community. Seeing Hamlin’s progress since Monday has provided a lot of joy and relief to fans, players and coaches.

Damar Hamlin Releases Statements on Social Media

On Saturday, just a few days after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game, Damar Hamlin posted on Instagram and Twitter. It was the latest in a series of positive developments regarding his health.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote on Instagram. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

Several fans commented on the post, but several players and teammates offered support, as well. Tee Higgins, Saquon Barkley and Stefon Diggs all responded with “prayer hand” emojis to the post.