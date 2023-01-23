WATCH: Ryan Fitzpatrick Parties With Bills Mafia Before Playoff Game, Slaps Shirtless Fan in Gameday Ritual

Don’t threaten Ryan Fitzpatrick with a good time. The former NFL quarterback lived it up last weekend with Buffalo Bills fans before Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fitzpatrick, who spent 17 seasons in the NFL before jumping into the analyst role, joined several Bills fans at a pregame tailgate party. It looked like he enjoyed himself, to say the least.

A video from Sunday’s pregame festivities surfaced on Twitter over the weekend. We can’t really describe all that happened, so just enjoy the video below:

Ryan Fitzpatrick Beyond Turnt W/Bills Mafia 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QQjDokZbXF — NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) January 22, 2023

For 17 seasons, Fitzpatrick only got to hear about the tailgating experiences at NFL games. On Sunday, he finally got to be part of one. Looks like he had a blast, too.

Fitzpatrick spent four years in Buffalo (2009-12). Even though his wrong wasn’t all that long with the Bills, it appears that he’s still beloved by the fanbase. And after seeing how his participation in the pregame festivities over the weekend, it’s easy to see why.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Slaps Shirtless Bills Fan

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s shenanigans this weekend in Buffalo didn’t end at the tailgate party. The good times continued to roll inside Highmark Stadium.

Being the helpful person he is, Fitzpatrick attempted to “warm up” a shirtless Bills fan during Sunday’s snow game. How does one do that?

Slapping that shirtless fan on the back, of course. The crowd cheered after Fitzpatrick slapped the fan.

Looks like it was Ryan Fitzpatrick who warmed up the Bills offense. pic.twitter.com/0l5m4wiHAe — John Anderson (@23Johnanderson) January 22, 2023

Despite Fitzpatrick’s pregame partying and in-game fun, it didn’t bring much luck to the Bills. Buffalo dropped a 27-10 contest to Cincinnati, ending hopes of a Super Bowl run.

It wasn’t exactly the most fun game to attend, considering the circumstances. But it looked like Fitzpatrick and the Bills fans he spent time with enjoyed themselves Sunday.