WATCH: Saturday Night Live Clowns FOX NFL Sunday Team Hard in Cold Opening

If imitation is truly the sincerest form of flattery, then Saturday Night Live certainly thinks pretty highly of the FOX NFL Sunday crew. The long-running late-night comedy show hilariously mocked the football analysts over the weekend.

The show aired shortly after the conclusion of Saturday’s Giants-Eagles NFC Divisional Round playoff game. Philadelphia annihilated New York 38-7 to advance to the NFC Championship Game next weekend.

Members of the SNL cast nailed the skit perfectly, getting plenty of laughs from the audience. You can see the entire clip below:

Perhaps the best line from the entire skit came in one of the first few sentences when Kenan Thompson — playing the role of Curt Menefee — talked about Philadelphia.

“Now, Philadelphia has been set on fire,” he said. “Which means the Eagles lost … or won.”

It was a fantastic skit from the Saturday Night Live crew. It might have a spot on the show for the remainder of the playoffs, too.

Robert Griffin III Might Have a Spot on SNL

While Saturday Night Live has been a staple in entertainment for decades, it certainly isn’t the only outlet with hilarious takes. ESPN’s Robert Griffin III has some pretty funny thoughts of his own.

The internet erupted with laughter on Sunday, when Griffin shared a hilarious image to describe the Bengals uniforms during the snowstorm in Buffalo. Cincinnati went with an all-white look for the game.

A more perfect description of the environment could not exist.

With the snow constantly coming down in Buffalo, it made the Bengals tough to see while on the field. The only thing that popped was the tiger striped helmet.

Griffin was quick to the punch in pulling out that photo to describe Sunday’s game. Maybe the NFL and college football analyst will soon have a spot on SNL.