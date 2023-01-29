WATCH: South Jersey Priest Leads ‘Fly, Eagles, Fly’ Song During Church Ahead of Philadelphia’s NFC Championship

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles are even using church to make sure their favorite team beats the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship.

Oddsmakers don’t think the Eagles will need a Divine hand this afternoon, establishing Philadelphia as a 2.5-favorite to earn one of two spots to the Super Bowl. But we ask, why not honor God and NFL team in Sunday services?

A Twitter user posted a short video clip of the opening of Sunday mass at a church in South Jersey, which is Philadelphia adjacent. The priest asked the congregation to stand. But rather than sing a traditional hymn, everyone sang the most popular song in Philadelphia. That’s the team’s fight song.

So, warm up your vocal chords and lift your voices to the football gods. Let’s sing the Eagles Victory Song, otherwise known as Fly, Eagles Fly!

The Eagles have God on their side today pic.twitter.com/M9CMINXDDG — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) January 29, 2023

We’ve got the 4-1-1- on the victory song. Back in 1960, super fans Charles Borrelli and Roger Courtland wrote the fight song. But fans lost interest by the early 1990s. The team management decided to revive the song in a different key. Initially, the song was scheduled to come back in 1998. But the team played so poorly that the front office opted to push back the theme song premiere back a year.

Now, Philadelphia fans happily sing Fly Eagles Fly after every score.

The hype before the game reached an insane level. Former Eagles great Brian Dawkins, an honorary captain for today’s game, was leading fans in cheers outside Lincoln Financial Field.

No surprise fans started their cheering in church.