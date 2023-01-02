WATCH: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s Explicit Statement Caught on Camera After Kenny Pickett Comes Up Clutch

Fired up after a huge play, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was caught on camera mouthing an explicit statement after Kenny Pickett’s game-winning touchdown pass.

Radio host Dave Dameshek posted the moment Mike Tomlin made the comment at Pickett on the field. It clearly showed the NFL coach mouthing an explicit word. “Kenny. F—ing. Pickett,” Dameshek declared.

Twitter users shared their reactions to the video of Mike Tomlin and Pickett’s exchange. One user wrote, “This has me ready to run through a brick wall.”

Another fan praised Pickett for his efforts during the 2022 season. “Year 1. We won more close games than we should have last year with Ben [Roethlisberger’s] experience. Kenny is doing more in Year 1 than is fair to expect. I expect some regression next year and 10-7. 2024 may be the first prime year for both Pickett and Pickens.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended up taking down their rival, the Baltimore Ravens, 16-13. The Steelers’ record is currently 8-8 while the Ravens are 10-6. This is the first season for Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and the first season that the Steelers have without Roethlisberger, who was with the team from 2004 to 2021. Roethlisberger announced his official retirement from the NFL earlier this year.

Mike Tomlin Says He ‘Can’t Say Enough’ About the Steelers ‘Young’ Quarterback Kenny Pickett

Following the win against the Baltimore Raves on Sunday (January 1st), Mike Tomlin spoke to reporters about Kenny Pickett’s performance during the game.

“I can’t say enough about our young QB,” Mike Tomlin declared about Pickett. “He smiles in the face of it, he’s always ready to be that guy, in the moments we need him to be that guy, and it’s just good to see the young guy.”

Mike Tomlin also said that the Steelers ended up targeting Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft because the team thought he was going to show the “kind of poise and leadership” needed. The head coach further explained that the Steelers had a “high degree of confidence” that they were getting the right kind of quarterback to lead.

“We benefited so much from close proximity in the evaluation process,” Mike Tomlin continued while noting that prior to playing for the Steelers, Pickett was close by at Pitt. “The proximity to him at Pitt really gave us that comfort.”

Meanwhile, Pickett spoke about what happened on the field and the emotions he felt from his teammates. “There was no doubt when we got in that huddle that we were going to go down there and win,” Pickett declared. “So it’s always good to see… The eyes in the facemasks. They all looked confident. It’s a great feeling as a quarterback.”