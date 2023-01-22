WATCH: Stefon Diggs Demolishes Sideline Reporter, Checks on Them Despite Being Injured

Stefon Diggs took quite the tumble in Sunday’s Cincinnati-Buffalo game … but he wasn’t the one who saw the worst of it. After getting pushed out of bounds by a Bengals defensive player, the receiver accidentally wiped out a sideline reporter.

The hit on Diggs wasn’t malicious in any way, but a combination of the receiver’s speed, the shove and the slippery surface forced him into the wall behind the endzone. Diggs couldn’t stop quickly enough and wiped out a reporter.

Here’s the clip of the incident during the AFC Divisional Round game:

Someone teach this person to keep their head on a swivel at all times



pic.twitter.com/5aad0MaXyX — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 22, 2023

Diggs was very quick to check on the reporter after the incident. It was completely accidental and there was really no way for the receiver to avoid the situation.

It appeared that both Stefon Diggs and the sideline reporter were OK after the collision.

Stefon Diggs slid through a photographer on the sideline, then took the extra time to make sure she was ok pic.twitter.com/VRRtZeh4Jg — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 22, 2023

Those snow games tend to cause problems for just about everyone involved. This particular sideline reporter found out the hard way.

NFL Cameraman Hauls in Incredible One-Handed Catch During Bengals-Bills Game

In the snow globe-like conditions in Buffalo on Sunday, it’s hard for receivers to catch passes. But one cameraman might earn a rookie contract after showing off his impressive skills.

A pass Burrow threw through the back of the endzone wasn’t caught by a player, but rather a cameraman. The guy made the impressive snag with one hand, too. It was arguably the best catch of the afternoon.

He made it look so easy, too. Maybe he should put down the camera and try to get a spot in the NFL Combine in February.

Cameraman with the catch of the year pic.twitter.com/Zkct7oeczS — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) January 22, 2023

Sunday’s game between the Bengals and Bills is obviously a significant one. But it appears that the media members are the ones getting all the attention from Highmark Stadium.