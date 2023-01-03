WATCH: Stefon Diggs Stayed in Cincinnati To Be With Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs wasted no time checking on his friend and teammate Damar Hamlin on Monday night. He was spotted at the UC Medical Center shortly after the NFL suspended the game between the Bills and Bengals.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. Medical personnel administered CPR before rushing the 24-year-old to the hospital via ambulance. Many of Hamlin’s teammates were visibly distraught, as his health and well-being was unknown.

Diggs was one of many players with tears in his eyes after the terrifying medical emergency unfolded on Monday night. After the NFL called the game, the receiver made his way to the hospital to check on Hamlin.

Stefon Diggs showed up to the Cincinnati hospital to check on damar Hamlin 💯🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/bbdKV5He1P — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 3, 2023

Diggs wasn’t alone in visiting the UC Medical Center Monday night. After the game was called off, several Bengals fans made their way to the hospital to show an incredible amount of support.

In one of the most tragic and terrifying moments we’ve ever seen on a football field, fans provided the world hope. It was one of the most heart-warming gestures in sports.

Fans Donate Millions to Damar Hamlin’s Charity

Many NFL fans wanted to show their support to Damar Hamlin in some way following his collapse on Monday. One way to do so was to donate to his charity toy drive.

Hamlin started the toy drive charity while in college at Pitt. His monetary goal? $2,500. In the hours after his collapse, the charity had received more than $4 million in donations.

AEW star Chris Jericho made a significant contribution of $10,000. It was just another example of fans putting the person above the player and continuing to offer Hamlin support in a number of ways.

Family of Damar Hamlin Releases Statement

On Tuesday morning, the family of Damar Hamlin released a statement.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.

“We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”