WATCH: Terry Bradshaw Takes Brutal Shot at Russell Wilson While Discussing Sean Payton’s New Gig

Terry Bradshaw, the NFL Hall of Famer and long-time Fox Sports analyst, isn’t a big fan of Russell Wilson.

Bradshaw held court this week when Fox made its announcers and analysts available for a media availability to discuss the network’s Super Bowl coverage. The Chiefs and Eagles, the two participants in Sunday’s game, also were hot topics.

But Bradshaw also didn’t have much of a filter when reporters asked him about Sean Payton, who worked on set with the former Steeler great for the past year. The Denver Broncos hired Payton last week and formally introduced their new coach, Monday. And Terry Bradshaw had lots to say about Payton’s new gig and Russell Wilson, who is headed into his second season with the Broncos.

Nicki Jhabvala, who covers the Commanders for the Washington Post, posted a video of the Bradshaw comments about Wilson and Payton.

Terry Bradshaw on Sean Payton's new gig. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 7, 2023

First, Terry Bradshaw answered questions about Russell Wilson’s situation in Denver. Wilson irritated some of his teammates this past season when he brought a personal entourage, including his own QB coach, with him into the Broncos complex. Payton said Monday that Wilson could no longer bring a personal coach onto the premises.

Bradshaw also told reporters: “he’ll stop that.” The old quarterback added: “he’s going to be a successful coach because he’s going to get that team (together). And he’s going to create that makeup and that doesn’t mean he’ll do it with people who are there.”

That’s when Terry Bradshaw revealed more thoughts on Russell Wilson. He waved him off as he looked at the reporters.

“He’s never going to have to do this,” Bradshaw said of the TV job. “He ain’t going to have to sit here. His little a– is (making) $35 million a year for 10 years. Sh–. That makes me sick. Man alive. $300 grand I made, most I ever made. Isn’t that sad?”

Bradshaw didn’t reserve all his powder for Wilson. He also chatted about why Payton didn’t go to the Arizona Cardinals. Yes, it has to do with the quarterback. Bradshaw said Payton didn’t want to deal with Kyler Murray.

“He didn’t want to work with that quarterback,” Bradshaw said of Payton’s opinion of Murray.

The Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury last month. By the end of Kingsbury’s time in Arizona, he and Murray, the one-time top pick of the NFL draft, no longer got along. Murray wanted to call his own number with some running plays. But those plans went out the window when Murray tore the ACL in his knee in mid-December.

It’s not clear when Murray will be healthy enough to return to action. Plus, he still has four years remaining on his contract. So whomever takes the job will be stuck with Murray. Terry Bradshaw led folks to believe that Payton preferred dealing with Russell Wilson as opposed to Murray.