WATCH: Texas’ Bijan Robinson Has Hilarious Response to Being Linked to Cowboys in Mock Draft

Texas Longhorn star Bijan Robinson is highly entertained that his name now is linked to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Doak Walker Award winner currently is in training for the NFL Combine that starts in a month in Indianapolis. And mock drafts are starting to become more of a thing, although in late January, they’re for entertainment and some wistful rookie wishing.

So knowing all that, take a glance at how Bijan Robinson reacted to the news that Mel Kiper projected him to the Cowboys.

“Awwww-ha-ha,” Robinson said as he turned and smiled after he saw the phone screen flash the prediction.

Bijan Robinson then had more to say about playing for the Cowboys. However, he quickly went from the pure bliss of first-round dreams to safe cliches.

“Yeah man, that was blowing up in the media yesterday,” Robinson said. “It’s wherever God has me and wherever God places me, that’s where I’m going to be at and be a fan of. We won’t know until draft day of where I’m at and I’ll continue to keep enjoying this process and having a good time. That’s cool to see because I play here at Texas. Wherever I’m at, I’m excited to get it going.”

The Cowboys need a quality tailback. Tony Pollard, who fractured his ankle a week ago against the 49ers, will be a free agent. Then there’s Ezekiel Elliott, who the Cowboys selected fourth in the 2016 draft. He’s not the same running back as the guy who won two NFL rushing titles. Plus, he makes too much money for a short-yardage back. Most expect the Cowboys to cut him unless he reworks his contract.

Kiper ranks Robinson as the eighth-best prospect available for April’s draft. But although the tailback has a lofty grade, it’s not a given that any team will select him in the first round. NFL GM’s and head coaches are shying away with using a first-round draft choice on a running back. Teams typically use backs in a rotation to spread out the reps.

Last April, Iowa State’s Breece Hall was the first back off the draft board. The Jets selected him four picks into the second round. Since the Cowboys drafted Elliott in 2016, teams have gone with nine other backs in the first round. That’s it.

So why would Bijan Robinson be a good choice for the Cowboys in the first round? Kiper thinks it’s all about need. Besides, how can you go wrong with a Texas Longhorn as a star on your roster? As of now, the Cowboys own the 26th pick.

“So to me, (the Cowboys have) done it in the past,” Kiper said. “Emmitt Smith’s got three Super Bowl rings, Felix Jones was a one (first-round draft pick), Zeke was an early 1. Now you’re 26. This is the eighth-best player on my board. Remember, I don’t rate players or grade players on veracity. I wouldn’t take a running back in the first, but with a mock draft you think, ‘OK, what could happen?’”

Maybe Bijan Robinson heads to the Cowboys. Or several other teams, like Buffalo or Minnesota, could spend a first-round pick on the quality back. Chances are Robinson is going to be happy with any NFL destination spot.