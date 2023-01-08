WATCH: Titans, Jaguars Come Together to Honor Damar Hamlin Before Kickoff

Prior to Saturday’s kickoff between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, the two teams wanted to honor Damar Hamlin. Players and met at midfield before the start of the season finale.

The two teams took part in a prayer before the start of Saturday night’s contest. It’s part of a league-wide demonstration in every team in the league is honoring Damar Hamlin.

Below is what the scene looked like in Jacksonville prior to kickoff:

The Jaguars and Titans shared a moment of prayer before tonight’s game to show support for Damar Hamlin. #LoveForDamar



That’s just one way in which teams will honor Hamlin this week. Earlier on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders warmed up in special shirts, showing support for the Buffalo Bills safety.

On Sunday, the Bills will wear special “No. 3” patches for their season finale against the New England Patriots.

Damar Hamlin Posts on Social Media

Just days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals, Damar Hamlin posted to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. It was an amazing sign considering the horrific circumstances from just a few days ago.

Hamlin acknowledged that he has a long road ahead but he’s grateful for all the support and prayers he’s received. It was an incredibly encouraging sign.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

Hamlin’s post on Instagram came one day after the Buffalo Bills provided an update on the safety. The team said that breathing tubes had been removed and he was able to speak with his family.