WATCH: Tom Brady Retires, Sends Emotional Message to NFL, Fans

Tom Brady announced his retirement early Wednesday. He did so with a simple video message to all his fans as day broke over the country.

“I’m retiring for good,” he told his fans.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady, the 45-year-old father of three, woke up Wednesday and delivered the news via social media. He said he hit record on the cameria. Then he made a joke, saying you only get one “super emotional retirement essay.” And he recalled that he did that last year.

But when he finished the short message, his voice cracked. It wasn’t easy to tell the millions of fans he was leaving football.

“I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me,” Tom Brady said, “My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I’d could go one forever.

“Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

See below for Tom Brady by the incredible numbers. He truly lived a quarterback’s dream.

23 NFL Seasons

15x Pro Bowl

7x Super Bowl Champion

5x Super Bowl MVP

3x MVP

89,214 Regular Season Passing Yards

649 Regular Season Passing TDs

13,400 Playoff Passing Yards

88 Playoff Passing TDs

35 Playoff Wins



An incomparable career. 🐐#TB12 | #GOAT pic.twitter.com/r4ks3dWNqG — Pro Football Reference (@pfref) February 1, 2023

His friends kept insisting they thought he’d play another season, carrying his NFL career into the fall. There were even rumors earlier this week that Brady would sign with the 49ers, his favorite team in childhood. Brady will turn 46 two weeks before this fall kicks off. Obviously, Brady believed he didn’t need to put his middle-aged body through the torture.

Young fans like to toss around the term GOAT — greatest of all time — without thought of history. But Tom Brady certainly can make the case as the greatest quarterback who ever completed a pass in the NFL.

He came to the NFL in April, 2000, in the most non-descript way. The Patriots selected this former Michigan Wolverine with the 199th pick of the draft. He didn’t break into the starting lineup until 2001, when Drew Bledsoe was knocked out of a game.

Tom Brady celebrates the final Super Bowl he won with the New England Patriots, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the past two-plus decades, Tom Brady became the dominant quarterback. He won seven Super Bowl titles, with six coming with the Patriots and a seventh with Tampa Bay. He moved his family to Florida in 2020 so that he could play for a new team.

Brady retired this time a year ago. But when he decided to return for at least one more season, it led to the breakup of his marriage with Gisele Bundchen.

His now final season will show that Tom Brady still could play at an elite level. He led the Bucs into the playoffs and a division win, albeit with an 8-9 record. Tampa lost at home to Dallas in the super wildcard playoff round.

His final season will show that Brady led the league in passing attempts and completions. The Bucs offense needed to over rely on his arm as the ground game came to a halt. He still completed nearly 67 percent of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns against nine interceptions.