WATCH: Travis Kelce Fires Up the Crowd at Kansas-Kansas State Basketball Game

Just two days after clinching a spot in Super Bowl LVII, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took in one of the biggest college basketball games of the season. He got everyone at Allen Fieldhouse fired up for the rivalry game between Kansas and Kansas State, too.

Kelce attended Tuesday night’s Big 12 showdown in Lawrence. He appears to still be psyched up over the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game victory over the Bengals, getting the crowd juiced.

Travis Kelce is loving the atmosphere at Allen Fieldhouse 🤩



📺: No. 7 Kansas State vs. No. 8 Kansas on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/6AbhThgnjz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2023

Kelce had plenty of energy on Sunday after Kansas City’s 23-20 win over Cincinnati. He crashed Patrick Mahomes’ post-game interview to throw shade at Cincinnati’s mayor — who renamed Arrowhead Stadium, “Burrowhead Stadium.”

“Woo, Burrowhead my ass!” Kelce screamed into the microphone during Mahomes’ interview. “This is Mahomes’ house!”

The tight end finished Sunday’s game with 78 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

Kelce crashing Mahomes’ interview might’ve been better than any moment during the game, to be quite honest. We’re glad to see he’s still enjoying Sunday’s big win.

Travis Kelce Hilariously Calls Out Cincinnati Mayor

Travis Kelce’s antics didn’t end after crashing Patrick Mahomes’ interview. He also called outthe Cincinnati mayor during the trophy presentation.

“I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor,” Kelce said during the celebration. “Know yo’ role and shut yo’ mouth, you Jabroni.”

After hearing that, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave the tight end a shoutout.

“My boy said what he said,” Johnson tweeted. “I appreciate the venomous ‘shut yo’ over formal ‘shut your.’”

Kelce and the Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl LVII, where they’ll play the Eagles. Gameday is set for Sunday, Feb. 12 with the contest airing on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET.