WATCH: Travis Kelce Tries To Name Every NFL Head Coach, Fails Spectacularly

Travis Kelce is capable of many things, like catching touchdowns in the Super Bowl and hosting SNL. But don’t ask him to set up a seating arrangement for the next NFL coaches meeting.

On the latest episode of “New Heights” — the podcast Kelce does with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — he tried to name all the NFL coaches in a picture from the league meetings in Arizona. And he failed in spectacular fashion.

Of the 29 coaches in the picture, Kelce actually managed to identify 21 of them. Three head coaches — Nick Sirianni, Mike Vrabel and Frank Reich — were all absent from the photo. But when Kelce missed, he missed badly. He also readily admitted names are not his forte, and just tied the coaches to their respective teams.

“Standing up, Chargers, Giants, San Fran,” Kelce said, starting from the back left, “who the f*ck is that guy?”

It was Josh McDaniels. After his brother stopped laughing, Kelce continued. He didn’t know the next coach — Arthur Smith — but correctly picked out Mike Tomlin, Todd Bowles and Dan Campbell. Kevin O’Connell was next, and he paused.

“No chance you’re getting this one. Zero percent chance,” Jason Kelce said.

“No clue,” Kelce said, pausing again while his brother laughed.

Next was Robert Saleh, who he correctly picked out. He whiffed on Matt Eberflus and former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, much to his brother’s chagrin. He was about to miss on Zac Taylor, too, until a hint from his brother. And did it again a few coaches later, failing to identify former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

In between all that, Jason Kelce fit in a dig at a divisional rival when Mike McCarthy, head coach of the Cowboys, came up.

“Start with Matt Foley?” he said, referencing the iconic SNL bit starring Chris Farley.

After picking Mike McDaniel correctly, Kelce then came to Kevin Stefanski.

“God dammit. There’s no way. There’s no way that guy coaches in the NFL, man,” Kelce said.

The middle of the front row was kinder to him. He reeled off eight correct coach-team pairings: Pete Carroll, John Harbaugh, Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Ron Rivera, Sean Payton, Sean McVay (who he called “Gordon Bombay”) and Matt LaFleur.

It was a “no clue” on Dennis Allen before hitting on the last coach, Sean McDermott.

Safe to say Kelce might be left off of a few holiday card lists from some of the coaches he missed.