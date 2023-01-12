WATCH: Trevon Diggs Sends Message To Dak Prescott Critics

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is confident that quarterback Dak Prescott can lead the team to success in this year’s playoffs.

Speaking with The 33rd Team ahead of the Cowboys’ (12-5) NFC Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) Monday, Diggs shared a message for the Prescott critics.

“I know what Dak’s going to do… he’s a winner,” Diggs said Wednesday. “I know he’s going to come back with a stronger game, so I’m never sweating. I’m never tripping. I know Dak is going to lead us to where we need to go.”

Prescott, 29, is coming off a poor performance in the 26-6 Week 18 defeat to the Washington Commanders this past Sunday. He completed 14-of-37 passes for 128 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Prescott, who missed five games this season after undergoing right thumb surgery, paced the NFL with 15 interceptions.

Making his weekly Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones addressed Prescott’s recent turnover issues.

“It’s in Dak’s DNA not to turn the ball over,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “I have all the confidence in the world that he as a player has all the right balance of confidence or all the right balance of aggressiveness as it pertains to a turn over. He understands turn over better than all of us put together.”

Pressure on Dak Prescott, Cowboys to Advance Deep in Playoffs

Having just one playoff win under his belt, there’s immense pressure on Prescott. Some might even suggest third-year head coach Mike McCarthy is coaching for his job.

Jones, however, said this week that’s not the case.

“I can’t tell you how much confidence I’ve got in Mike and our coaching staff being on top of where we are with this team right now,” Jones said. “They’ve got every nuance. They understand every frailty that we might have or we might have shown Sunday [in the loss to the Washington Commanders]. They’ve got everything in their grasp and in their understanding, and I have complete confidence in this coaching staff. It’s outstanding. We’ve got a great chance to go down there and have success.”