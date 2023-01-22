WATCH: Trevor Lawrence Shows Exactly What Type of Teammate He is Following Jags’ Loss to Chiefs

Today didn’t go the way that Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars wanted it to. But, Lawrence proved what kind of player he is. He might have proved what kind of team this Jags group is as well. They aren’t going to the conference championship game, but they came together this NFL season.

Trevor Lawrence has had to deal with a rough season in the NFL to begin his career. This season, he helped flip it all around. The former Clemson Tiger might have taken his first loss ever on a Saturday, but he was able to lift this team all season.

No one expected this Jaguars team to get to this point. But they made it. After the heartbreaking 20-27 loss, Lawrence made sure to show love to his teammates and staff members in the tunnel.

Trevor Lawrence exited the field after his first playoff loss and (attempted, before being encouraged to exit by security) waited to congratulate each of his teammates



Got +75% of them



Leadership until the very end. Salute, 16 🫡#DUUUVAL | #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/PsvKmGFBqH — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) January 22, 2023

Trevor Lawrence wasn’t horrible, but he made a mistake or two more than he needed to. He was 24/39 for 217 yards for one touchdown and an interception. He had a major bomb of a pass that was dropped by Christian Kirk in the first half. And there were some plays that just didn’t connect.

For a first-time run in the playoffs, it wasn’t bad. For an organization that has had a combined 4 wins in the previous two seasons before this one – it’s amazing to see. Jacksonville should hold their heads high.

Trevor Lawrence, Jags Fall to Chiefs

When it comes to losing, it is never embarrassing to drop one to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. That team and that offense are just so well put together. Not to mention Mahomes is a legit magician with the ball in his hands.

Trevor Lawrence and his team did their best. Plain and simple. This whole season has been a grind. They willed their way into the postseason when many thought they couldn’t. But they also ran into Mahomes and Kansas City. An unfortunate fate.

So, it’s going to be the red and white moving on to the AFC Championship game. This is their fifth in a row. The Chiefs have made themselves a force in the conference. Let’s see if they can add another Super Bowl appearance to their record.