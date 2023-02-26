WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa Lets Loose on the Dance Floor for his Birthday

Oh to be Tua Tagovailoa dancing the night away in celebration of his 25th birthday. Technically, he’ll hit a quarter of a century on Thursday. But we all know Saturday is the best night for a party.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback looked happy and healthy on the dance floor as he partied with his crew. Social media was stocked with videos from the party that happened somewhere in Miami. Tua was wearing a silver and blue three-piece suit. But he definitely was wearing his dancing shoes.

Seriously, take a look at this video of Tua Tagovailoa. It’ll make you smile. Promise. Bobby Shouse shared the clip, captioning it:

“I’d say Tua is having a good birthday party! UCE on the loose.” (If you’re curious, UCE is Samoan slang for brother.)

Rapper Rick Ross Partied Alongside Tua Tagovailoa

And rapper Rick Ross also was rocking with Tua Tagovailoa at the party. Ross, who lives in Miami, is a Dolphins super fan. He’s also a close friend of Tua’s. Back in the fall of 2020, the rapper reached out to Tua when the Dolphins elevated him to first team quarterback.

“Congratulations little bro. You know what it is baby, 305 we turning up,” Ross told him in a video message.

On Saturday, Ross gave Tua a fur coat for his birthday. He told the crowd:

“Let’s make some noise for my brother, Tua, y’all. Not only is he a living legend and an amazing athlete, but he’s also a great example of what a man should be, a young man should be. Not only is he my neighbor, but this is my lil’ bro, you dig? So I just want to give him a little gift … keeping it real and keeping it 305.”

Rick Ross got Tua a fur coat 🔥



“Not only is he a living legend and an amazing athlete, but he’s also the greatest example of what a young man should be.. not only is he my neighbour, he’s my little bro..”



Unfortunately for the quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa was one of the biggest medical stories of the NFL season. And as a result, the league had to strengthen its concussion protocol. He suffered at least two confirmed concussions last fall, possibly more. Tua first was injured in week three. He stumbled as he returned to the line of scrimmage. But the Dolphins cleared him to return to the game, saying the quarterback suffered a back injury.

Four days later, while playing at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, a Bengals sacked Tua Tagovailoa. He was motionless on the field for several minutes. Medical personnel, using a backboard and stretcher, took Tua off the field. He was able to return to Miami with the rest of his teammates, but he missed the next two games.

He suffered another concussion during a game against the Packers on Christmas Day. But he’s definitely in better spirits.

We’ll leave you with more evidence that Tua Tagovailoa was having a damn fine time.