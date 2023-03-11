WATCH: Tyreek Hill Wins Race at USA Track and Field Indoor Championships

Tyreek Hill scorched the field Saturday as he sprinted to a U.S. track title. The Dolphins receiver showed absolutely no competitive rust. And the Cheetah lives.

Hill competed in the 60 meters at the U.S. Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships in Louisville. Specifically, he was running an age group flight, as he blew past runners between 25 and 29.

Folks, take a look at this race. It’s the definition of a blowout in an event where places usually are decided by the hundredth of a second. Tyreek Hill, at age 29, was the oldest of the finishers. Manuvering in lane six, he ran a time of 6.70 seconds. Runnerup Dainen Brass finished in 7.27. Hill, a star receiver in the NFL, definitely was the class of the field.

6️⃣.7️⃣0️⃣ for Tyreek Hill! @cheetah won the men’s 60m at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships 💥#USATF pic.twitter.com/2DVWzoeOqe — USATF (@usatf) March 11, 2023

Now, before we get ahead of ourselves with all this Tyreek Hill gushing, let’s add some context. The NCAA is conducting its Indoor Championships this weekend in Albuquerque. The fastest times in the men’s prelims are two-tenths speedier than what Hill ran earlier Saturday. Meanwhile, the fastest time in the world this year on the pro circuit is 6.37.

Tyreek Hill hasn’t raced competitively on a track since 2014. That was back when he represented Garden City Community College. Hill used to have legit track speed. When he was in high school in Georgia, he ran close to a national school boy outdoor record for the 200 meters. Track and Field News named him as the high school boy’s track athlete of the year.

And Saturday’s 60-meter race probably will be his last. Tyreek Hill tweeted: “Never racing again had me out there looking wild.” And he punctuated the tweet with a laughing emoji.

Never racing again had me out there looking wild 😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 11, 2023

Tyreek Hill does want to claim he’s the fastest guy in the NFL. There’s no denying he’s one of them. Hill ran a 4.29-second time in the 40 at the 2016 NFL combine. That mark no longer is in the all-time top 10. But anything in the 4.2s is historically blazing.

And there are other NFL players who also run track. Devon Allen, a receiver for the Eagles, has twice made the Olympic team as a hurdler. Seattle Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin made the Olympic team as a long jumper back in 2012. He didn’t make it to the Rio Games four years later.

Of course, Bob Hayes set the benchmark. He was the fastest man in the world at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. The Dallas Cowboys took a chance on a track guy. Hayes, who defined the deep passing threat, made three Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

Who knows? Maybe if Tyreek Hill really trained to be a track athlete, he could run with the elite sprinters. Although pro track athletes do make bank, Hill is way better off in football. When he joined the Dolphins last year from the Chiefs, he signed a four-year contract worth $120 million.