WATCH: Video Shows Rihanna Backup Dancer Nearly Fall Off Hanging Platform

We almost witnessed a frightening scene during Sunday’s halftime show during Super Bowl LVII. A video surfaced during Rihanna’s performance showing a backup dancer nearly falling off a raised platform.

Rihanna’s show at Super Bowl LVII started with her and several backup performers dancing on hanging platforms above the field. At one point, one of the dancers lost their footing and slipped on the platform.

Fortunately, the performer was far enough away from the edge and returned to the routine. But it could’ve been a really scary scene at State Farm Stadium.

Thankfully, there were no major injuries during the halftime show.

Rihanna’s performance at Super Bowl LVII got mixed reviews from fans watching. Some thought it was an iconic act while others didn’t care for it at all.

The Super Bowl halftime show is almost always a point of contention. Half the audience loves performance while other viewers gripe about it.

No matter what the NFL does, it’ll never make everyone happy when it comes to the halftime performances.

Andy Reid Had Stern Warning for Chiefs Players During Rihanna’s Performance

While most of America was watching Rihanna perform on the biggest sports stage in the country, Kansas City Chiefs players were barred from seeing it. Well, sort of.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that head coach Andy Reid sent a message to players during the halftime break. He didn’t want anyone paying attention to the performance.

“Coach Reid told us, he said if you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking cuz you’re not playing the rest of the game,” Mahomes said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Talk about a guy who wants to win a Super Bowl.

In Reid’s defense, the Chiefs trailed the Eagles 24-14 at halftime and needed a big second half to win another Super Bowl ring. Kansas City put together a great performance, squeaking out a 38-35 victory on Sunday.

I guess Reid’s message paid off.