Weather Is A Rising Concern For Seahawks vs. 49ers In NFC Wild Card Matchup Saturday

The winner of Saturday’s Seahawks-49ers NFC Wild Card game might come down to which team adjusts best to hurricane-like conditions. The weather in San Francisco could present some serious problems for the contest.

NFL Network’s Steve Wyche shot some early-morning footage from Levi’s Stadium on Saturday, hours before kickoff between Seattle and San Francisco. Heavy rain and strong wind were prominent in the video.

The meteorologists were on point in The Bay. It is raining. It is windy. It is not football weather. pic.twitter.com/syj1QU3XmJ — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 14, 2023

In football, weather can be the great equalizer. So, everything you thought you knew about this game, go ahead and throw it out the window.

Wyche did say that the weather should calm down — at least a little bit — for the second half. But it looks like things might get pretty sloppy at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The fans might love it, but the players probably will not.

No Flyover for Seahawks-49ers Wild Card Game

Not only will the inclement weather impact Saturday’s contest between the Seahawks and 49ers, it’s also going to affect the pre-game festivities.

The Santa Clara Police Department announced on Saturday morning that, due to the harsh weather circumstances, the flyover before the game has been canceled.

With such crazy weather conditions hitting the Bay Area, we might see one of the wildest playoff games in the history of the NFL.

Seahawks Reportedly Make Decision on Geno Smith Ahead of Playoff Game

Before Geno Smith and the Seahawks took the wet turf at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday, Seattle reportedly made a decision on its starting quarterback. The team wants him back in 2023.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the Seahawks intend to bring Smith back for the upcoming season. He had a remarkable 2022 campaign, throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Seattle ended the year with a 9-8 record and reached the NFL playoffs — an accomplishment not many expected with Russell Wilson heading to Denver.

Rapoport said the two sides are working on a potential deal, as Smith is a free agent at the end of the year.