What Joe Burrow Extension Will Likely Cost Cincinnati Bengals

After two AFC title appearances and a Super Bowl runner-up finish through his first three years, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid player this offseason.

Third-year franchise quarterbacks on their rookie deals are the kings of the league financially. If a quarterback proves to be a true superstar, or even close, by year three, most franchises will reset the market for them with immense guaranteed contracts. Patrick Mahomes received his a couple years ago. Josh Allen recently inked a massive deal to stay in Buffalo. Burrow is next in line.

But what exactly will Burrow’s deal look like compared to the others? Cincinnati’s ownership is historically frugal, being from one of the smallest markets in the league to begin with. However, the Brown family is signaling a change in that behavior. They recently sold the naming rights to the stadium for the next 16 years. A move made solely to gather up some more cash to pay the man who is already arguably the best player in franchise history.

They also went out and spent big on the offensive line after last year’s dreadful unit up front. Sure, the same issues reared their ugly head in the postseason as three of five OL starters went down. But for most of the year, the line held up far better than the previous season — another testament that the front office is increasingly willing to spend. They know they have a generational superstar at QB, and even a cheaper club like the Bengals won’t be foolish enough not to pay their golden child.

CBS Sports takes guess at details of Burrow extension

So, talking numbers…CBS Sports predicts Joe Burrow will make upwards of $50 million annually after his new deal is done this summer. They believe, regardless of the final number, it will certainly break the league record and surpass the current highest per-year number, which is Aaron Rodgers at a tad over $50 million per year.

“It’s a matter of when, not if, Burrow will be the league’s highest-paid player provided he is willing to exploit his leverage,” wrote CBS Sports. “As long as Rodgers’ $50,271,667 per year is still the standard, it wouldn’t be surprising for Burrow’s new deal to exceed $52.5 million per year. A $52.5 million average yearly salary would be less than a five percent increase over Rodgers.”

Joe Burrow is going to be a Cincinnati Bengal for the foreseeable future. The only questions left to answer are how long and how much will his extension be.